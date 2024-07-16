Angler Smashes New York Fishing Record With Monster Catch

The first fishing record of 2024 has been recorded in New York.

It belongs to Chuck Zimmerman of Hilton, New York. The angler not only set the record but he smashed the previous one set in 2018 by over a pound, reeling in a monster longnose gar.

Longnose gar are usually found in shallow weedy areas and are often swimming near the water’s surface. They are considered "living dinosaurs," according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

"Their long, needle-like snout is filled with rows of teeth, making them tough to mistake with any other fish species."

If you're lucky enough to hook one, they are often out of the St. Lawrence River, Niagara River, Lake Champlain, eastern Lake Ontario, and the larger tributaries to these waters.

Annual Fishing Trip

Chuck and his friends go on a week long fishing trip every year. This year, the trip was more memorable than most.

The angler caught a monster longnose gar on Butterfield Lake in Jefferson County. The beast measured over 53 inches and weighed in at 15 pounds 14 ounces.

Congrats Chuck on your record breaking fish!

Credit - NYS DEC/Facebook Credit - NYS DEC/Facebook loading...

Fishing License

If you want to fish in New York State, you'll need a fishing license if you are 16 years of age or older:

Freshwater fish by angling, spearing, hooking, longbow, and tip-ups.

Frogs by spearing, catching with the hands, or by use of a club or hook.

Freshwater baitfish for personal use.

No Fishing License Required

Fishing on a licensed fishing preserve.

Fishing during the free fishing weekend.

Fishing at a free fishing clinic.

A resident landowner primarily engaged in farming (including lessees and members of their immediate families) when fishing on farm lands they are occupying and cultivating.

A farm fish pond license holder (including members of their immediate families) fishing on waters covered by the license.

A Native American living and fishing on reservation land.

A patient residing at a qualifying U.S. Veterans Administration hospital or facility in New York State.

Get our free mobile app