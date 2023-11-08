First Winter Weather Advisory of Season Will Impact CNY Commute

Here we go! It's the first Winter Weather Advisory of the season in Central New York.

Snow and ice will create slippery road conditions. And it could cause more problems than an average winter day since several drivers seem to forget how to safely travel on snow-covered roads.

Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 PM Wednesday, November 8 to 9 AM Thursday, November 9 for Southern Oneida, Otsego, and Delaware counties.

Old Man Winter will only leave up to a half inch of snow, so you won't need a shovel. It's the ice that'll be a problem with up to one-tenth of an inch expected. 35 MPH wind gusts may create some visibility issues too.

The highest chance for a light glaze of ice will be across the higher terrain of the eastern portion of the counties. Ice will be mainly confined to colder, elevated surfaces, but could also impact bridges and overpasses.

Long Range CNY Forecast

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night: Rain, snow, and sleet before 2 AM, then rain and sleet between 2 AM and 3 AM, then rain after 3 AM. Low around 34.

Thursday: Rain before 10 AM, then showers likely, mainly between 10 AM and 1 PM. High near 54.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain, mainly before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 38.

Friday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35.

Veterans Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

