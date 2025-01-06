Mind Boggling Snow Totals From First Massive Storm of 2025 in Central New York

The first lake-effect snowstorm of 2025 was a doozy.

Old Man Winter dumped several feet of snow in parts of Central New York over a multi-day period and the totals are mind-boggling.

Remember Stella in 2017? That big Thanksgiving storm a few months ago? Both of those were nothing compared to this one.

Staggering Snow Totals

The snow totals from the National Weather Service are staggering. Over five feet fell in parts of Central New York. That's more than most small children and vertically challenged adults.

Camden is also home to the official snowiest day in New York state history. 50 inches fell on February 1, 1966 according to NOAA. It came close to being the place with the most snow again this time around. However, that honor goes to Taberg at 67 inches.

Oneida County...

Taberg - 67 in

Camden - 65 in

Westernville - 64 in

Ava- 60 in

Stokes Corner - 53 in

Lee - 42 in

Barneveld - 42 in

Marcy - 40.5 in

Holland Patent - 38.3 in

Utica- 32.2 in

Floyd - 30 in

Trenton Falls - 33.5 in

Rome - 26 in

Steuben - 25 in

Boonville - 24.2 in

Westmoreland - 22.7 in

Verona Beach 13.2 in

New Hartford - 12.1 in

Madison County...

Cazenovia - 11.0 in

Sullivan 37.5 in

Herkimer County

Schuyler - 52 in

Salisbury Center - 37.5 in

Fulton County...

Dolgeville - 31.9 in

Gloversville - 24.5 in

Onondaga County...

Syracuse - 16.1 in

Camillus - 15.8 in

Onondaga - 14.8 in

Manlius - 12 in

Clay - 10 in

Jamesville - 10 in

Oswego County...

Williamstown - 65.0 in

What does more than 5 feet of snow really look like? Take a peek.

Arctic Blast

Get ready for an arctic blast of cold weather that will hang around for awhile in Central New York.

Monday into Tuesday looks to be the coldest time of the week with wind chills over night getting as low as -5. That's in addition to the half inch of snow we might also see.

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -4. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers . Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28.