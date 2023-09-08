CNY Woman Stops Breathing; First Responder Steps Up to Save Her Life
This first responder is much more than just a firefighter or EMT. He's a hero.
Meet Ronald Tallman
This week, Ron is getting a well deserved shout out for not only working his tail off, but actually saving someone's life.
Tallman has dedicated the last 20-years of his life to firefighting and EMS all over Central New York. He's served through Canastota FD, Sylvan Beach FD, Greater Lenox Ambulance, Madison EMS and Vineall EMS. He's also provided care in the hospital setting.
But after all those years of service, it took just one day to change the life of a family in need.
Life Saving Support
Ron was nominated for First Responder Friday by Jessica Layton. She did so without hesitation because Tallman is the reason she's still alive.
According to Jessica, she was going into anaphylaxis from the shellfish she was eating with her daughter, Kyleigh, and became unresponsive. It was a freak situation that she lost full control over. If it weren't for Ron, she could've been much worse.
Ron literally breathed for me with a mask with occasional compressions until EMS arrived. Living in a rural area , it took longer than normal but he didn’t give up.
Because of his actions, she was eventually resuscitated and put on life-support for the next few days. Thanks to Ron, there was no brain damage.
From the Daughter's Perspective
Not only did Tallman do an incredible job saving Jessica's life, but he also was there for Kyleigh in this terrifying moment as well.
Kyleigh says she was scared and shaking because she didn't understand what was happening. When Jessica started turning blue, Ron had Kyleigh run to get a mask and help her breath.
I held my moms hand when she passed out , I thought she was gone forever. I'm thankful Ron was there to save my moms life.
Ron is a compassionate, genuine person and continues to provide emergency care. He isn't just a first responder, he's a hero. Thank you Ron for always going above and beyond.
