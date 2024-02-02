One Central New York First Responder went from being a sheriff to the New York State Police. But he's always been a family man first.

Meet Devin Rookey

Devin Rookey of Oswego, New York is a leader. First in the Sheriff's Department and now with the New York State Police in Lafayette.

"He is the most calm and collected man I have ever met," said Devin's best friend of 36 years Ryan Oleyourryk. "He deserves recognition because he has never received a trophy or praise."

Devin knows how to work hard and play hard too. He's a member of the NYS Troopers hockey team and helps coach his son's team.

Credit -Ryan Oleyourryk Credit -Ryan Oleyourryk loading...

Leads at Work & Home

If putting your life on the line every day to protect others isn't hard enough, Devin has had to deal with the loss of his father in 2021 and watch his younger brother battle leukemia for half his life.

He deserves more than a pat on the shoulder. The New York State troopers are very lucky to have him on the force.

Thank you Trooper Rookey for being a leader on the job and at home. We appreciate your service.

Nominate a First Responder

Do you know a first responder who deserves to be recognized for their hard work and dedication?

Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

