First Accumulating Snow of Season Arrives in Upstate New York

Ready or not, here comes winter. The first accumulating snow of the season has arrived in Upstate New York.

The first flakes arrived early this year, falling on Whiteface Mountain on September 8. Thankfully it didn't stay for very long.

Earliest Snow in New York

How early has snow started falling in Central and Upstate New York?

Winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. However, sometimes there is snow soon enough to make a Halloween costume big enough to fit over winter coats.

Lowville received 4 inches as early as October 1 back in 1944.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration created an interactive map to see when the first flakes of the season fell all across the country.

Earliest New York Snow

October 1, 1944: 4 inches of snow in Lowville

October 1, 1946: .6 inches of snow at Syracuse Hancock Airport

November 1, 1951: 1 inch of snow in Delta

October 14, 1958: 1.5 inches of snow in Forestport

September 27, 1980: .3 inches of snow in Old Forge

October 11, 1987: 4 inches of snow at Oneida County Airport

October 22, 1988: 1.1 inches of snow in Frankfort

Get our free mobile app

First Accumulating Snow of 2024

The first accumulating snow has already arrived on the summit of Whiteface Mountain for 2024.

Toll Road Snow

The snow isn't just on the summit either. The Toll Road up the mountain saw its first tracks, ironically on the same day as the unofficial start to the skiing season.

Below Normal Temps Before Rebound

Temperatures are below normal in Central New York with highs only reaching the mid 40s for the next couple of days.

Don't worry, it'll rebound later in the week with temps hitting the 60s by the weekend. But you better enjoy them. Soon we'll have to wait until 2025 to see sunny warm weather.