Firefighters & Police Join Forces in CNY to Save Ducklings in Distress

Teamwork makes the ducks work.

Firefighters and police officers worked together on an unusual call in Syracuse, New York. The rescue heroes saved three ducklings and helped reunite them with their mother.

Fallen & Can't Get Out

A passerby reported several babies had fallen into a sewer grate in a parking lot at Destiny USA and could not get out.

Firefighters arrived and assisted the police with a rescue operation, using hand tools to remove the grate over the sewer.

Credit - Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook Credit - Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook loading...

Grate Rescue

Sergeant Todd Cramer from the Syracuse Police Department was able to scoop the ducklings into a net.

Credit - Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook Credit - Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook loading...

Almost Home

The little ones were then put into a crate.

Credit - Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook Credit - Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook loading...

Police Escort

Mom and babies then received a police escort across the busy parking lot to a safe area.

"We're happy to report that we were able to reunite the mother duck with her ducklings."

Credit - Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook Credit - Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook loading...

Rescue Goes Swimmingly

Once the ducklings crossed the road, or in this case, the parking lot, they found a nearby pond to swim away with Mom together.

"We were happy to help our partners at Syracuse Police, and thank all involved for helping to bring this to a positive conclusion."

Credit - Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook Credit - Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook loading...

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.