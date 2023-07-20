Firefighters &#038; Police Join Forces in CNY to Save Ducklings in Distress

Firefighters & Police Join Forces in CNY to Save Ducklings in Distress

Credit - Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook

Teamwork makes the ducks work.

Firefighters and police officers worked together on an unusual call in Syracuse, New York. The rescue heroes saved three ducklings and helped reunite them with their mother.

Fallen & Can't Get Out

A passerby reported several babies had fallen into a sewer grate in a parking lot at Destiny USA and could not get out.

Firefighters arrived and assisted the police with a rescue operation, using hand tools to remove the grate over the sewer.

Credit - Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook
loading...

Grate Rescue

Sergeant Todd Cramer from the Syracuse Police Department was able to scoop the ducklings into a net.

Credit - Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook
loading...

Almost Home

The little ones were then put into a crate.

Credit - Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook
loading...

Police Escort

Mom and babies then received a police escort across the busy parking lot to a safe area.

"We're happy to report that we were able to reunite the mother duck with her ducklings."

Credit - Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook
loading...

Rescue Goes Swimmingly

Once the ducklings crossed the road, or in this case, the parking lot, they found a nearby pond to swim away with Mom together.

"We were happy to help our partners at Syracuse Police, and thank all involved for helping to bring this to a positive conclusion."

Credit - Syracuse Fire Department via Facebook
loading...

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans

New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.

DEC Rescues 7 Animals in 20 Days

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation rescues humans lost or hurt while hiking, boating or just enjoying the great outdoors. But they also rescue the animals that call the outdoors home. Officers have rescued 7 animals in the last 20 days alone.
Filed Under: rescue, duck, syracuse fire department, Syracuse Police Department, Utica News
Categories: TSM
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR