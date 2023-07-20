Firefighters & Police Join Forces in CNY to Save Ducklings in Distress
Teamwork makes the ducks work.
Firefighters and police officers worked together on an unusual call in Syracuse, New York. The rescue heroes saved three ducklings and helped reunite them with their mother.
Fallen & Can't Get Out
A passerby reported several babies had fallen into a sewer grate in a parking lot at Destiny USA and could not get out.
Firefighters arrived and assisted the police with a rescue operation, using hand tools to remove the grate over the sewer.
Grate Rescue
Sergeant Todd Cramer from the Syracuse Police Department was able to scoop the ducklings into a net.
Almost Home
The little ones were then put into a crate.
Police Escort
Mom and babies then received a police escort across the busy parking lot to a safe area.
"We're happy to report that we were able to reunite the mother duck with her ducklings."
Rescue Goes Swimmingly
Once the ducklings crossed the road, or in this case, the parking lot, they found a nearby pond to swim away with Mom together.
"We were happy to help our partners at Syracuse Police, and thank all involved for helping to bring this to a positive conclusion."