Check Your Medicine Cabinet for Recalled Product That Could Cause Blindness
Check your medicine cabinet. There's a massive recall for a product you may have that could cause infections and even blindness. If you have one, don't use it and throw it away immediately.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers to immediately stop using 26 over-the-counter eye drop products that could result in partial vision loss or blindness.
FDA recommended the manufacturer of these products recall all lots after agency investigators found insanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility and positive bacterial test results from environmental sampling of critical drug production areas in the facility.
More than two dozen varieties of over-the-counter eyedrops sold at places like CVS, Target, Rite Aid, and Walmart are being pulled from shelves. But you still may have them at home.
Recalled Eye Drop Brands
The recalled eye drops are all store brand items.
CVS Health
Leader (Cardinal Health)
Rugby (Cardinal Health)
Rite Aid
Target Up & Up
Velocity Pharma
Walmart Equate
CVS, Rite Aid, Walmart, and Target are removing the products from their store shelves and websites. Beware of outside sources like Amazon that may still offer the recalled products for sale.
Scary FDA Recall Has Idahoans Checking Their Medicine Cabinets
Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM
No Infections or Blindness Reported
Thankfully, the FDA has not received any reports of eye infections or blindness associated with the recalled drops as of yet.
If you do suffer from an eye infection or worse after using the recalled drops should talk to your healthcare provider or seek medical care immediately.
LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade
Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray