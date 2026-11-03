'Engelbert’s Jewelers, we can make diamonds a part of your life" is the jingle many of us grew up hearing in commercials in Central New York. That may be changing for the area business.

After decades in the New Hartford Shopping Center, Engelberts Jewlers says they'll be closing their doors.

The good news, the longstanding Rome location will remain open for business.

READ MORE: Rome Restaurant Closing After 16 Years, Owners Retiring

Engelbert’s has operated in the New Hartford Shopping Center location since November 1987. What will this closure mean for customers?

Owner Retirement

According to social media, store manager Sue Shanley will be retiring at the end of this year.

Get our free mobile app

Closing the New Hartford location enables the family-owned business to focus all retail, custom design, and repair services under one roof at their flagship location in Downtown Rome.

Rome Location Remains Open

As the chapter in New Hartford comes to a close, Engelbert's looks forward to continuing to serve Central New York at their Rome store.

READ MORE: Downtown Utica Event Space Showcases The Evolution Of A Family Business

The Rome location at 265 West Dominick Street remains fully operational and open for regular business.

Impact on Customers & Orders

If you've recently done business at the New Hartford Shopping Center location, customer records, layaway accounts, ongoing repairs, and warranty obligations will seamlessly transfer to the Rome store.

Engelbert's says they're holding a store closing sale at the New Hartford Location.

As 2026 comes to a close, more and more local businesses and restaurants are closing across the area. Many that have been in business for decades or longer.