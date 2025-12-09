If you ever needed a reminder that no two days are the same for New York’s Environmental Conservation Officers, this story from Islip pretty much says it all.

How the Investigation Began

On November 21st, ECO DeRose followed up on a complaint that two hunters were seen dragging deer out of Connetquot River State Park Preserve, a place where hunting isn’t allowed. When he pulled up, the first thing he noticed was a trail of blood on the pavement, which obviously would be a clear sign that something had definitely came through the area.

A Curious Crowd and an Unexpected Q&A

As he started piecing things together, a curious kid on a bicycle rolled up and wanted to know what was going on. Instead of brushing him off, DeRose explained he was looking into a report of illegally taken deer. The boy pedaled off, but not for long. A few minutes later, he returned with five friends, and suddenly the officer found himself in an impromptu Q&A session. They wanted to know everything. They asked what he was doing, how he became an ECO, and what happens when someone breaks hunting laws.

DeRose answered each question, then kept working the scene on foot. Bit by bit, the evidence pointed in a different direction than the original complaint. It appeared the deer weren’t taken from the preserve at all, but from nearby town property where hunting is permitted. With no crime to uncover, DeRose shifted into teachable-moment mode. He walked the kids through the clues he was looking at, explained the legal difference between state and town land, and even gave a quick rundown on responsible hunting. By the end of it, he’d unintentionally turned a routine call into a hands-on lesson that those kids will probably never forget.

ECOs Support No Shave November

While officers like DeRose were handling cases and community moments across the state, many ECOs were also participating in something a little more personal this month: No Shave November. It’s an annual tradition where officers put down the razors and raise awareness for men’s health issues, especially the importance of regular screenings. This year’s event also supported the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which continues to assist first responders impacted by the September 11th attacks. Between donations and participation through the New York Conservation Officers Association, ECOs helped raise more than $4,000. Some even added brightly colored nail polish to the campaign to show support for colleagues and the cause.

