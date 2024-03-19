30 Places in New York Giving Out Free Solar Eclipse Glasses
Over 30 million people will see the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, including millions in New York State. That's more than double the 12 million who were in the path of the 2017 eclipse.
To get everyone prepared for the big event free limited edition I LOVE NY eclipse glasses are being handed out at 30 locations across the state including Welcome Centers and some Thruway rest stops.
First Time Over Adirondacks
The Adirondacks will be in the direct path of totality for the first time in history. It's considered one of the best places to see the eclipse that begins just before 2 PM>
The 124-mile path will stretch from Buffalo and the Finger Lakes to Watertown and the Thousand Islands.
If you miss the eclipse this year, you'll have to wait until 2045 for the next one to pass by. And who knows if the path will be this close to Central New York again.
30 Locations in NY With Free Glasses
There are 30 locations across the state where you can pick up your free solar eclipse glasses while supplies last.
Chittenango Service Area in Canastota: New York State Thruway westbound
Indian Castle Service Area in Little Falls: New York State Thruway eastbound.
Iroquois Service Area in Little Falls: New York State Thruway westbound
Mohawk Valley Welcome Center in Fultonville: New York State Thruway westbound
Oneida Service Area in Westmoreland: New York State Thruway eastbound
Schuyler Service Area in Frankfort: New York State Thruway westbound
Central NY Welcome Center in Syracuse: Destiny USA, 2nd level
Mohawk Service Area in Amsterdam: New York State Thruway eastbound
Adirondacks Welcome Center in Glens Falls: I-87 northbound
Lake Placid Visitor Bureau: 2608 Main St., Lake Placid
Capital Region Welcome Center in Hannacrioix: New York State Thruway northbound
New Baltimore Service Area: New York State Thruway northbound and southbound
Southern Tier Welcome Center in Kirkwood: Interstate 81 northbound
National Comedy Center in Jamestown
Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva: 35 Lakefront Drive
Port Byron Service Area: New York State Thruway eastbound
Warners Service Area: New York State Thruway westbound
Junius Ponds Service Area: New York State Thruway westbound
Clifton Springs Service Area: New York State Thruway eastbound
Seneca Service Area: New York State Thruway westbound
Western NY Welcome Center: 1999 Alvin Road, Grand Island
Pembroke Service Area: New York State Thruway eastbound
Clarence Service Area: New York State Thruway westbound
Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center: Woodbury Commons, Market Hall,
Ardsley Service Area: New York State Thruway northbound
Plattekill Service Area: New York State Thruway northbound
Modena Service Area: New York State Thruway southbound
Long Island Welcome Center: 5100 Long Island Expressway, eastbound
Moynihan Train Hall: MTA Long Island Rail Road Ticket Windows, 421 8th Ave., New York
North Country Welcome Center: 43350 Collins Landing Road (near the Thousand Island Bridge), Alexandria Bay
