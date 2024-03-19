30 Places in New York Giving Out Free Solar Eclipse Glasses

Over 30 million people will see the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, including millions in New York State. That's more than double the 12 million who were in the path of the 2017 eclipse.

To get everyone prepared for the big event free limited edition I LOVE NY eclipse glasses are being handed out at 30 locations across the state including Welcome Centers and some Thruway rest stops.

First Time Over Adirondacks

The Adirondacks will be in the direct path of totality for the first time in history. It's considered one of the best places to see the eclipse that begins just before 2 PM>

The 124-mile path will stretch from Buffalo and the Finger Lakes to Watertown and the Thousand Islands.

If you miss the eclipse this year, you'll have to wait until 2045 for the next one to pass by. And who knows if the path will be this close to Central New York again.

30 Locations in NY With Free Glasses

There are 30 locations across the state where you can pick up your free solar eclipse glasses while supplies last.

Chittenango Service Area in Canastota: New York State Thruway westbound

Indian Castle Service Area in Little Falls: New York State Thruway eastbound.

Iroquois Service Area in Little Falls: New York State Thruway westbound

Mohawk Valley Welcome Center in Fultonville: New York State Thruway westbound

Oneida Service Area in Westmoreland: New York State Thruway eastbound

Schuyler Service Area in Frankfort: New York State Thruway westbound

Central NY Welcome Center in Syracuse: Destiny USA, 2nd level

Mohawk Service Area in Amsterdam: New York State Thruway eastbound

Adirondacks Welcome Center in Glens Falls: I-87 northbound

Lake Placid Visitor Bureau: 2608 Main St., Lake Placid

Capital Region Welcome Center in Hannacrioix: New York State Thruway northbound

New Baltimore Service Area: New York State Thruway northbound and southbound

Southern Tier Welcome Center in Kirkwood: Interstate 81 northbound

National Comedy Center in Jamestown

Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva: 35 Lakefront Drive

Port Byron Service Area: New York State Thruway eastbound

Warners Service Area: New York State Thruway westbound

Junius Ponds Service Area: New York State Thruway westbound

Clifton Springs Service Area: New York State Thruway eastbound

Seneca Service Area: New York State Thruway westbound

Western NY Welcome Center: 1999 Alvin Road, Grand Island

Pembroke Service Area: New York State Thruway eastbound

Clarence Service Area: New York State Thruway westbound

Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center: Woodbury Commons, Market Hall,

Ardsley Service Area: New York State Thruway northbound

Plattekill Service Area: New York State Thruway northbound

Modena Service Area: New York State Thruway southbound

Long Island Welcome Center: 5100 Long Island Expressway, eastbound

Moynihan Train Hall: MTA Long Island Rail Road Ticket Windows, 421 8th Ave., New York

North Country Welcome Center: 43350 Collins Landing Road (near the Thousand Island Bridge), Alexandria Bay

