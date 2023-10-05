A woman in Rome, New York is facing animal cruelty charges after abandoning a dog for weeks, leaving it to die.

The Rome Police Department was called to a home on North Jay Street on Friday, September 29, 2023. Upon arrival, they learned the resident had abandoned the apartment and left a dog inside.

The dog was found dead inside the home.

Credit - Leo Mogilevich/Facebook Credit - Leo Mogilevich/Facebook loading...

Case Goes to SPCA

Rome Police immediately turned the case over to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA ) for further investigation.

Per a contracted agreement between Oneida County and the SPCA, animal abuse complaints are turned over to the SPCA for investigation. Once cases are turned over to the SPCA it concludes the Rome Police Departments involvement in this case.

Charges Filed

CNY SPCA director Troy Waffner said it appeared the dog had been dead inside the home for weeks.

The dog's owner, Taylor Uvanni, of Rome, was interviewed and charged with one count of animal cruelty. She is set to appear in Rome Court on Friday, October 6 for arraignment.

A necropsy at Cornell University will determine how the dog died and how long it was abandoned before passing away.

If you notice animal cruelty in any form, you can report it to the CNY SPCA by calling 315.454.3469 or online at CNYSPCA.org.

New York Cruelty Law

Under the laws in New York, animal cruelty is only considered a misdemeanor.

A person who deprives any animal of necessary sustenance, food or drink, or neglects or refuses to furnish it such sustenance or drink, is guilty of a class A misdemeanor.

It becomes a felony if someone intentionally kills or intentionally causes serious physical injury to an animal.

List of Registered Animal Abusers in Upstate New York Here is a list of people in Upstate NY charged with animal cruelty, according to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Albany County Sherrif's Department Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany