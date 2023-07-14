Dock With Boat Still Attached Washes Away in Massive Upstate New York Flood

The massive flooding in Upstate New York washed away roads, bridges, dams and even a boat and Jet Skis still attached to the dock.

This boat and dock were seen floating in front of Donnelly's Sunset Point on Wednesday, July 12. Luckily the owner saw a post on the Long Lake Facebook page.

The dock and recreational vehicles tied to it belong to Jim Devlin. He managed to bring it all back to shore and was appreciative of everyone who helped, offering to pay it forward.

Once I get my docks secured, I can check on anybody else’s if needed.

Roads Opening

Mother Nature left a devastating path through Long Lake. NYS Route 28N opened after being closed for days. It's only one lane but it's better than no lanes and it's not thru traffic to Newcomb.

Thank you to our New York State Department of Transportation and all our crews for hauling and working and building and getting this vital section of road open.

Special & Urgent Needs Fund

A Special and Urgent Need Funds has been set up for anyone who wants to donate to support the communities of Long Lake and the hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake who were hard hit by flash floods on Monday, July 10.

We are resilient, and despite our damage and our losses, we must keep our heads up and take care of our neighbors.

See the devastation Mother Nature left behind and the amazing work that's been done the past few days to get the streets back open.

