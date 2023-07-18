Roaring Back in Time: Unleash the Dinosaurs at New York State Fair

Go back in time at the New York State Fair, all the way back to when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

DINOSAUR EXPEDITION, an interactive, educational experience is coming to the fair this summer for all 13 days. And it's all free with your admission ticket.

More than 60 life-size and life-like, prehistoric, dinosaurs, ranging in size from 3 feet tall babies to full-grown 35-foot massive creatures spanning 80 feet long will roar into the Exposition Center on August 23, the opening day of the fair. Walk by a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Brachiosaurus, and a Stegosaurus.

“With moving heads, necks, tails and wings, mouths that open and close, blinking eyes and sounds that mimic breathing movements, these creations have such stunning, advanced animatronic features that visitors will feel like they are really walking among the dinosaurs,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.

122430284 Ingram Publishing/ThinkStock loading...

First Time at a Fair

DINOSAUR EXPEDITION has been to large cities all over the country but this s the first time it's been brought to a state fair. Usually, visitors pay $25 to enjoy the life-like dinosaurs. It's free with your $6 fair admission.

“We were really excited to be able to introduce fairgoers in New York State to our prehistoric friends, who are the largest dinosaurs touring the country right now,” said Matt Flynn, CEO of Immersive Productions.“

Credit: NYS Fair Credit: NYS Fair loading...

Educational & Interactive

There are several educational and interactive opportunities at DINOSAUR EXPEDITIONS.

Story Time: Every hour on the hour a dinosaur will read a dinosaur-themed book to children.

Fossil Dig and Skeletons: Guests of all ages will also be able to learn through a hands-on “Fossil Dig” experience.

Dinosaur Dance Parties: Dance along to an animatronic Dinosaur Band at daily Dinosaur Dance Parties, held every other hour.

There are also interactive features, including photo ops and selfie spots where guests can climb into a dinosaur egg, and a dinosaur’s mouth.

The DINOSAUR EXPEDITION exhibit opens every day at 10:00 AM inside the Exposition Center. On August 24 and August 31, the exhibit will host a designated Sensory Friendly hour from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, turning off bright lights and bringing down the sounds.

Life Size Dinosaur Roams Centennial Park Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images loading...

Dinosaurs Roam Community

Before hitting the New York State Fairgrounds, the dinosaurs will roam through the community visiting iconic landmarks, as well as hospitals to connect with children who might not be able to make it out. If you know of a Syracuse area community-minded organization that would be interested in hosting a “visiting” dinosaur reach out to info@ImmersiveProductions.com.

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 23 through Labor Day, September 4.

New York State Fair Butter Sculptures Through the Years Take a look at the Butter Sculptures over the years at the New York State Fair.

18 Kid Friendly Day Trips to Fight Boredom This Summer in Central & Upstate New York Now that school is out for the year it won't be long before the kids are bored. Here are 18 kid-friendly day trips to keep them entertained this summer.