Ever wanted to spend a night in a castle? Now you can—well, kind of.

If a castle stay has been on your bucket list, here’s your chance. Derek Jeter’s former Hudson Valley estate in Greenwood Lake, New York, has opened part of its grounds as an Airbnb—though it’s not the full castle experience.

Credit: Upstate Luxe via Airbnb Credit: Upstate Luxe via Airbnb loading...

Community Landmark Built in 1915

This unique estate has a fascinating past. Built in 1915 by local entrepreneur Rudolph Gudewill during Greenwood Lake’s Golden Age, it quickly became a community landmark.

Later, the Tiedemann family took over, leaving their mark on the property. But it wasn’t until New York Yankee Derek Jeter purchased the estate in 2003 that it reached national fame.

Get our free mobile app

The Hall of Famer spent 15 years renovating the castle before putting it up for sale in 2018. It spent several years cycling on and off the market.

READ MORE: 4th Time the Charm? Derek Jeter Puts Waterfront Castle in New York Back on Market

Originally priced close to $15 million, the castle ultimately sold in 2024 for just $5.1 million—a dramatic drop from its initial asking price.

Derek Jeter's Magical Waterfront Castle Take a tour of Derek Jeter's magical $13 million lakefront castle built in 1915. Gallery Credit: Credit - Wright Bros. Real Estate

Jeter Castle Now Airbnb

Now, for the first time, the lakefront castle’s guest house is available for short-term rental, giving visitors a rare chance to experience this historic estate firsthand.

Guests won’t have access to the full six-bedroom main house—the Airbnb includes just the turret section, which has one bedroom and accommodates two people. At $1,300 per night, or more depending on when you stay, it’s a pricey slice of castle life, but the experience is unlike anything else. Oh, and there's a two-night minimum stay.

Inside, the turret section combines historic charm with modern comfort: a cozy living space, a fireplace, a turret-turned-yoga studio, and a sauna. Outside, private lakefront access with a dock lets guests enjoy morning coffee or sunset views.

Whether you’re a Yankees fan eager to step inside Jeter’s retreat or simply searching for a unique getaway, this Airbnb offers a memorable mix of history, luxury, and stunning scenery.