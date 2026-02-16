Another Restaurant Closes Its Doors in Central New York

Another restaurant has quietly closed in Central New York.

After rumors started circulating online, we reached out directly to confirm what was happening with Denny’s in Herkimer. A pleasant employee answered the phone and confirmed the restaurant officially closed for good at 11 PM on Sunday, February 15.

There was no formal public announcement leading up to the closure, which is likely why so many people were left wondering what was going on when they noticed the dark parking lot.

Confirmed: Herkimer Location Is Permanently Closed

The employee we spoke with confirmed the closure is permanent. The Herkimer diner has served the community for years, offering everything from late-night pancakes to early morning breakfasts for travelers heading down the Thruway.

For many, it was a reliable stop after events, long shifts, or road trips — one of the few places you could count on being open when most others were closed.

What About Other Central New York Locations?

There is some good news for both customers and employees.

Most of the Herkimer staff will be relocating to the Utica location, which will remain open. That means familiar faces will still be serving customers, just a short drive away.

The other Central New York location in Oneida is also staying open.

While it’s always tough to see another local restaurant shut down, Denny’s fans in the area won’t have to travel too far to get their Grand Slam fix.

Still, Herkimer won’t quite be the same without that familiar diner lighting up the night.