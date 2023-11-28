Can you help find 2 deer poachers in New York?

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is asking the public to be on the lookout for deer poachers in Greene County. Officers need help identifying the vehicle and 2 hunters involved in a deer poaching incident in Greene County.

On Nov. 22, Officers were called to a home in the town of Lexington to search for a deer taken illegally in the front yard of another residence. Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the shooting, but the poaching incident was captured on a ring camera.

bolo for ny poachers, poachers in new york, new york poachers Credit - NYS DEC loading...

BOLO for Black Truck

Environmental Conservation Officers are also looking for this truck in connection with the deer poaching incident.

If anyone has any information on the poachers or the vehicle, they should contact Environmental Conservation Officer Palmateer at 518-478-1698, ECO Smith at 518-703-3529, or the New York State ECO 24-hour dispatch at 518-408-5852.

bolo for ny poachers, poachers in new york, new york poachers Credit - NYS DEC loading...

Caught on Camera

This isn't the first hunter to be caught doing something illegal on camera. One hunter was caught hunting illegally on New York State land and refused to admit it.

Two hunters were seen walking out of the woods after a trespassing complaint. Both denied accessing State land through private property but failed to give any details about where they had been hunting.

Hunting Season Game Spotting welcomia/ThinkStock/TSM loading...

Trail Camera & K9 to the Rescue

K9 Cramer led two Conservation Officers to a scent wick and bow hanger in a tree, a trail camera, and obvious marks from a climbing tree stand.

After checking the camera photos, the officers recognized one of the hunters they had talked to earlier.

Confronted with the evidence, the identified hunter apologized for lying and received additional summonses for trespassing and failing to possess his daily access permit, which is required when hunting State land.

Good boy! K9 Cramer was rewarded with a favorite toy for tracking the suspected trespassing hunter.

Credit - NYS DEC Credit - NYS DEC loading...

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2023 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 11/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Best & Worst Times To Drive Around Thanksgiving In New York State AAA is advising the best and worst times to drive for Thanksgiving. Gallery Credit: Bobby Welber

The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in New York State If you love all things winter, then chances are you live in one of these cities. Road Snacks compiled a new list of the state's snowiest places by looking into their annual snowfall rates and determining the average amount.

So hang onto your snow shovels. This list throws some major curveballs - but it's all facts. Gallery Credit: Megan

5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Gallery Credit: Dave fields