Can You Help Find 2 Deer Poachers in New York
Can you help find 2 deer poachers in New York?
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is asking the public to be on the lookout for deer poachers in Greene County. Officers need help identifying the vehicle and 2 hunters involved in a deer poaching incident in Greene County.
On Nov. 22, Officers were called to a home in the town of Lexington to search for a deer taken illegally in the front yard of another residence. Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the shooting, but the poaching incident was captured on a ring camera.
BOLO for Black Truck
Environmental Conservation Officers are also looking for this truck in connection with the deer poaching incident.
If anyone has any information on the poachers or the vehicle, they should contact Environmental Conservation Officer Palmateer at 518-478-1698, ECO Smith at 518-703-3529, or the New York State ECO 24-hour dispatch at 518-408-5852.
Caught on Camera
This isn't the first hunter to be caught doing something illegal on camera. One hunter was caught hunting illegally on New York State land and refused to admit it.
Two hunters were seen walking out of the woods after a trespassing complaint. Both denied accessing State land through private property but failed to give any details about where they had been hunting.
Trail Camera & K9 to the Rescue
K9 Cramer led two Conservation Officers to a scent wick and bow hanger in a tree, a trail camera, and obvious marks from a climbing tree stand.
After checking the camera photos, the officers recognized one of the hunters they had talked to earlier.
Confronted with the evidence, the identified hunter apologized for lying and received additional summonses for trespassing and failing to possess his daily access permit, which is required when hunting State land.
Good boy! K9 Cramer was rewarded with a favorite toy for tracking the suspected trespassing hunter.
