DEC Announces 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest Winners, One Being From CNY

Take a picture, it lasts longer. And these ones will be remembered forever!

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and State Parks & Historic Sites are excited to announce the winners of their 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. Through the hundreds of submissions, they were able to narrow it down to seven pictures they thought captured New York's true beauty.

Alessandro Frati Credit - Alessandro Frati loading...

Both departments launched the contest back in June, inviting all New Yorkers to submit their memories of the great outdoors they captured on camera. Submissions could date all the way back to 2020, though the pictures had to be taken within New York State.

The submissions were placed into 6 different categories...

Camping Life

Seasonal Spectacular

Action & Adventure

Hiking

Views & Vistas

Making Memories

The grand prize is a $1,000 REI gift card, one 4-person tent, a 2023 Empire Pass, and a $250 NY Camping gift card. Each of the six category winners get a $250 REI gift card, a 2023 Empire Pass, and a $100 NY camping gift card.

Kellie Olsen Credit - Kellie Olsen loading...

"Feeling Free"

Though they didn't win the grand prize, one Central New York couple was selected as a winner of the Action & Adventure category. Kellie Olsen submitted a photo of her husband, Mike, from when they visited Wellesley Island State Park

Mike and Kellie are both from Oneida, New York and participate every year in Sitrin's Celebrity Classic Wheelchair Basketball game.

Here's a look at the rest of this year's winners!

