Dave Portnoy Leaves Stunning Review of Tully’s Chicken Tenders

One bite, everyone knows the rules. That's all it took for the Barstool President to make his review on Tully's Chicken Tenders.

It was a HUGE party in Syracuse over the weekend, and rightfully so. Everyone flocked to Central New York to celebrate what was probably the best honor any college town could recieve. Barstool's "Best Bar Town" in America.

Barstool founder and El Presidente Dave Portnoy hosted a bar crawl in Syracuse, after the city won their March Madness-style bracket the a month ago. Of course, he was recommended a number of different bars to visit during the crawl... But there was a specific push for him to try yet another New York staple.

Tully's Chicken Tenders

By now you've probably seen Portnoy's famous Pizza Reviews, where he travels across the U.S. trying different slices from local pizza shops and leaving his honest reviews.

One follower named Sam, who was for some reason decked out in Bears gear, pushed for Dave to try Tully's Tenders. To up the ante, he told Dave if he didn't give the score a perfect rating, he'd do his house cleaning for a year.

Knowing Dave, he'd never pass up an opportunity like that. So challenge accepted.

At last, here's the verdict from the man himself...

Tully's Tender Rating - 7.9

After taking one bite, you could tell Portnoy wasn't completely sold on the tenders. When people, and the restaurant, claim to have the "Best/Award Winning Tenders"... it sets a pretty high bar on your expectations.

Dave's only complaint came from the breading, where he said there was far too much of it. As someone who's eaten there plenty of times, I agree with him. But obviously you aren't here for my review.

A 7.9 score out of 10 isn't awful, but not the PERFECT score Sam promised. So to stay true to his word, he now owes Portnoy cleaning for a year. Maybe next time he should wear more Orange gear to better sell his pitch.

