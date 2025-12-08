If you’re out doing your holiday shopping and tossing toys into the cart for the little ones, here’s something you’ll definitely want to know.

New York State officials are urging the federal government to take a hard look at a popular toy sold at Dollar General: the Truck & Car Set: 2 Vehicles with Trailer. At first glance it looks like a simple, inexpensive stocking stuffer, but testing has uncovered a serious problem hiding in the paint.

What Officials Discovered in Lab Testing

According to the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection, lab tests found that parts of the toy’s bright red and gray paint contain dangerously high levels of lead. In some samples, up to 11 times the federal limit. That’s not a typo. For a product being marketed to children, officials say this crosses into truly worrisome territory.

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley didn’t mince words about it. He said he wants the federal government to fully investigate the toy and move toward a national recall, especially with the holidays approaching:

“Parents and guardians deserve to know the gifts they’re putting under the tree are safe,” he said.

Health experts are backing the warning as well. State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald emphasized that very young children are especially vulnerable to lead exposure because they tend to put toys in their mouths. Even low levels of lead can affect a child’s growth, learning, behavior, and overall development. When paint on a toy reaches spikes as high as 1,000 parts per million, as testers found on the taillights of this set, it’s well beyond what federal law allows.

Where the Toy Was Sold and Who Makes It

The toy is distributed by Old East Main Co. and sold at Dollar General stores across New York. After receiving the state’s findings, Dollar General pulled the toy from store shelves while further testing is underway. The Division of Consumer Protection has also contacted the Consumer Product Safety Commission to push for a formal recall.

What to Do If You Purchased the Dangerous Toy

So what should you do if you already bought one? Officials say you can safely throw it out or set it aside until more information comes out. If the toy is unopened, you can check with Dollar General about a refund or store credit. If you want more information about childhood lead exposure and prevention, the New York State Department of Health has resources available online.