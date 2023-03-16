Tis the season for corned beef and cabbage and there are plenty of places in Central New York serving up the traditional Irish dish.

St Patrick's Day is Friday, March 17. Many celebrate with corned beef and cabbage, the staple food in Irish cuisine. But there are other traditional Irish foods ranging from Irish stew, soda bread, and shepherd’s pie, to potato cakes, and barmbrack.

Whatever Irish meal you want to enjoy to celebrate St Patrick's Day this year, there are plenty of restaurants, pubs, and delis to choose from in Central New York. Some of them are even Irish, like the famous Coleman's in Syracuse or the Celtic Harp in Utica. You could even try something different this year. The Oxbow Inn in Lake Pleasant is serving up a Reuben Pizza.

Here are the Top 15 spots serving up the best corned beef and cabbage.

15 CNY Restaurants Serving Up Best Corned Beef & Cabbage for St Patrick's Day Celebrate St Patrick's Day this year with the best corned beef & cabbage at these 15 restaurants in Central New York.

*This list is not a complete list. So, if you have any other suggestions, feel free to text us our station app.

Make Your Own Corned Beef

If you want to make your own corned beef and cabbage this year, make sure you pick the correct cut of beef.

Once you have your beef, throw it all in the crockpot with your potatoes and veggies. Let it cook all day while you're away. When you get home from work, a delicious meal will be waiting for you.