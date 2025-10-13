A beloved Central New York fall tradition could be in jeopardy, all because of a few bad visitors.

Signs of vandalism and careless behavior at Cullen Pumpkin Farm's corn maze have visitors worried that what’s meant to be a fun, family-friendly experience might not last.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve experienced damage here," the farm shared. "The corn maze takes a lot of time, effort, and money each year. We’ve kept it free, but due to a few, we may need to take it away for all.”

Everyone is being reminded to stay on designated paths and to respect the crops—no knocking down, picking, husking, or throwing corn.

Last Year for Corn Maze

The farm in Richfield Springs is run by Tom, Richard, and John Shypski, and they say a repeat of last year’s abuse could force them to close the area entirely.

“Due to vandalism, we are going to reevaluate having the corn maze next year,” Cullen Pumpkin Farm announced.

Seriously, what's wrong with people?!

It’s a stark reminder that sometimes, one bad apple really can ruin the bunch—and threaten a fall tradition that so many families look forward to.