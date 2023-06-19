Upstate New York Man Evades Cops, Barricades Inside Home for an Hour

What they thought was going to be a routine traffic stop, turned into a much larger ordeal.

Forest Ranger Cordell was recently on patrol in the Town of Caledonia when he was passed by a driver, breaking multiple traffic violations. Cordell flicked on his lights and tried to get the driver to pull over. Instead, the man continued to drive and speed away.

Ranger Cordell quickly called for help, requesting support from Livingston County Sheriff's Deputies and Avon Police. The chase continued, leading the officers to the man's home Caledonia. He then ran inside, barricading himself from the officers.

This created a tense situation for everyone involved. Not knowing what the man had inside the house AND what harm he could end up doing to himself or others.

Peaceful Resolution

After an hour of negotiations, the driver was talked out of his home. Authorities quickly took the man into custody, transporting him to the New York State Police barracks in Geneseo. Ranger Cordell charged him with three misdemeanors, which included Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle and two Vehicle & Traffic Law violations.

Evading the cops is NEVER the answer when you see their flashing lights. Whether it's for you or someone else, always pull over when you see them in your rear-view mirror. Doing so insures the safety of not only you, but everyone else on the road.

