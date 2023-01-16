Yee Haw! Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Spotted in Syracuse, New York
Rip Wheeler left the Dutton family ranch in Montana to spend a little time in Syracuse, New York. The question is why?
Cole Hauser, who plays Rip on the popular Paramount Network series 'Yellowstone' was spotted in Syracuse. What was he doing there?
Hauser was at the Carrier Dome to watch the Syracuse Orange take on Notre Dame over the weekend. He was a guest of Adam Weitsman, a Syracuse Orange super fan, and the executive producer on a movie Hauser is working on in New York City, according to Syracuse.com.
Fan-Tastic Night
If Hauser is a Syracuse fan, he had a good night. SU came from behind for a 78-73 win.
Fans of Rip had a good night too. Not only did they watch the home team win, but a lucky few also got to take a photo or two with the Yellowstone star.
New Puppy
The luckiest of all was the woman who watched a new puppy Hauser got while in town. Weitsman offered to pay someone to watch the pooch while the two went to the game. After the game Hauser thanks the woman and took a few pictures before taking his new pup home.
Hauser Film Debut
Hauser plays one of the fan favorites roles on Yellowstone but he actually made his film debut back in 1992. He starred alongside many young, up-and-coming actors such as Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon, Chris O'Donnell, and Ben Affleck in the movie School Ties.
You may not recognize him back then. He looks nothing like the rugged cowboy of today.
Calls California Home
Rip may work on the Dutton family ranch in Montana, but Hauser lives outside of Los Angeles with his photographer wife and their three children on his own luxury horse ranch. The stunning property is next to the Santa Monica Mountains.
Outdoorsman
The stunning man spends most of his time outdoors, on the set of Yellowstone and on his own L.A. ranch. He even likes to bathe outdoors, a fact People magazine capitalized one for the Sexiest Man Alive issue.
"I did a trip with a few buddies in Costa Rica, and we actually never went inside and had a proper shower. It's refreshing and especially if the water temperature is right. It's just beautiful."
Beautiful it is isn't it ladies?