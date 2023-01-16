Yee Haw! Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Spotted in Syracuse, New York

Rip Wheeler left the Dutton family ranch in Montana to spend a little time in Syracuse, New York. The question is why?

Cole Hauser, who plays Rip on the popular Paramount Network series 'Yellowstone' was spotted in Syracuse. What was he doing there?

Hauser was at the Carrier Dome to watch the Syracuse Orange take on Notre Dame over the weekend. He was a guest of Adam Weitsman, a Syracuse Orange super fan, and the executive producer on a movie Hauser is working on in New York City, according to Syracuse.com.

Fan-Tastic Night

If Hauser is a Syracuse fan, he had a good night. SU came from behind for a 78-73 win.

Fans of Rip had a good night too. Not only did they watch the home team win, but a lucky few also got to take a photo or two with the Yellowstone star.

New Puppy

The luckiest of all was the woman who watched a new puppy Hauser got while in town. Weitsman offered to pay someone to watch the pooch while the two went to the game. After the game Hauser thanks the woman and took a few pictures before taking his new pup home.

Credit - Adam Weitsman via Facebook Credit - Adam Weitsman via Facebook loading...

Hauser Film Debut

Hauser plays one of the fan favorites roles on Yellowstone but he actually made his film debut back in 1992. He starred alongside many young, up-and-coming actors such as Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon, Chris O'Donnell, and Ben Affleck in the movie School Ties.

You may not recognize him back then. He looks nothing like the rugged cowboy of today.

Calls California Home

Rip may work on the Dutton family ranch in Montana, but Hauser lives outside of Los Angeles with his photographer wife and their three children on his own luxury horse ranch. The stunning property is next to the Santa Monica Mountains.

Outdoorsman

The stunning man spends most of his time outdoors, on the set of Yellowstone and on his own L.A. ranch. He even likes to bathe outdoors, a fact People magazine capitalized one for the Sexiest Man Alive issue.

"I did a trip with a few buddies in Costa Rica, and we actually never went inside and had a proper shower. It's refreshing and especially if the water temperature is right. It's just beautiful."

Beautiful it is isn't it ladies?

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Spectacular California Ranch Cole Hauser doesn't just play a rancher on Yellowstone, he's lived that life off-screen, too. The actor's 5-bedroom-6-bathroom, 5,402-square-foot rural home on a very private, double-gated three-acre parcel of land includes the lavish 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom main residence, as well as a guest house and a separate studio apartment. The main house runs completely on solar power and comes with a 3-car garage, with easy transitions between indoor and outdoor living spaces, and the exterior of the property includes a pool area and a hot tub, as well as fenced-in horse corrals.

22 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 22 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles. John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? It's all part of this list of 22 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone.