The debate that's gone on for years, can we decide what's worse?

One thing everybody talks about, whether you live or have lived in Upstate New York, is the crazy weather we get during the winter. Over the years, we've seen a mix of both insane snow storms and extreme heat waves.

It's time to settle the debate once and for all. We've broken down the pros and cons to each, that way you can decide for yourself which you hate the worst.

Warmer Weather

You wouldn't think it's something to complain about, but for avid winter fans it's annoying when there's no snow outside.

The Inconsistency!

We can all start by thanking Mother Nature and global warming for this. A sign we are heading to our inevitable doom is seeing it rain for a week straight in the middle of December.

But seriously, the rain and snow inconsistency are so annoying. Not only does it lead to icy roads, but it reminds us of how much Spring sucks. There's nothing worse than your boots, or worse your pets, getting covered in mud when the ground is too wet from the melting snow.

You Can't Enjoy The Snow!

How about those proud snowmobilers, skiers, and snowboarders? It is THE WORST for them when the snow disappears in the winter. You have a big investment sitting in your garage you wanna use, but just when there's enough snow, it disappears.

Let's think about the kids too! We all have great memories of growing up playing in the snow. But those are all gone for today's kids when the snow melts away in the middle of the winter.

SO FRUSTRATING!!! Anyways... let's take a look at the other side!

Colder Weather

When the temperature drops and the snow falls, there's so much bad that can happen. It's a major factor that keeps many southerners away, but for us in Upstate New York, we know the worst of it.

Dangerous Driving

Driving is what has to top the list. Though you may claim you're good at driving in the snow, you still have to worry about everyone else who isn't. Driving anxiety is at an all time high, especially when you don't have full control of your ride.

Not only is it a danger being on the road, but it's an extra expense too. Some people will try roughing it and avoid buying snow tires. But when that heavy snow hits, you have to break into your pockets and buy snow tires for the season.

Not only tires, but that salt is costly as well. It'll eventually eat away your car, depreciating it's life MUCH faster than if there were no snow at all. Eventually, it leads to purchasing another car. Which means forking big time into your savings.

Bills on Bills on Bills

Besides driving, being cold means many other things. For one, MASSIVE heating bills. The stove is pumping out heat, and also draining away your wallet. Then on top of it, you have to trudge through the snow and shovel yourself out of your driveway anyways.

All this misery makes you just want to bundle up inside and stay as warm as possible. And with rising heating prices, you're probably considering more layers of clothing and blankets in compromise with a lower temperature on the thermostat.

So this was obviously a LONG rant pointing out each arguments point. But what do YOU think??

Let us know by leaving a comment!

