One Small Town in Upstate New York Among 10 Best Art Scenes in Country
They say some of the best things come in small packages. One small town in Upstate New York is getting big attention for its art scene.
New York is filled with rich art history. The Metropolitan Museum of Art may be the biggest museum in the state and the most visited but one small town is among USA Today's 10 best, thanks to its art.
What each of these towns lacks in size, they make up for with museums, art galleries, performing arts, and busy event calendars.
#6 Clayton, New York
Clayton New York is the 6th best small town due to its "rising arts scene that shouldn’t be missed."
Art lovers will be wowed by Thousand Islands Arts Center, which offers classes in the arts and has intriguing rotating exhibits. The village is also home to the Clayton Opera House which hosts performances throughout the year. Art galleries like the Tisa Gallery shouldn’t be missed.
Antique Boat Museum
Clayton is also home to the Antique Boat Museum and Alan Jackson's 1955 Chris-Craft, a boat he donated in 2013, It's named 'Flat Top' after the acoustic guitar Jackson plays on stage.
IN 2009 Jackson brought 5 boats to the annual museum auction. He's even been known to cruise the Thousand Islands in his yacht "The Neon Rainbow."
Punkin' Chunkin'
What do you get when you mix catapults and pumpkins? 'Punkin Chunkin' and it's become an art form in Clayton.
Every fall, Chunkin enthusiasts gather along the St Lawrence River for the annual contest where groups bring homemade contraptions to see who can launch a pumpkin the farthest into the water.
Christmas Spectacular
Clayton may attract tourists during the summer, but you should see it during the Christmas season in the winter. It's worth the trip.
Best Small Town Culture
This isn't the first time the small town has received big recognition. Clayton was honored for their cultural scene in 2022.
The view isn't bad either!
Best Small Town Art Scene
Where is the best small town? Tubac, Arizona is home to the best art scene in the country. See all 10 at 10best.com.