THIS is why you teach your children to never take candy from a stranger.

A Central New York man is facing several charges after tricking a little girl.

Ryan Pontello is accused of offering a 5-year-old candy on a playground in Clay on Sunday, June 8. He then led her into a wooded area where he assaulted her, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department.

Thankfully, the little girl managed to get away and told her friends, who then told their parents. The community acted fast, called 911, and helped provide a clear description of the man and his car.

READ MORE: Reckless Driver Passes Stopped School Bus In Central New York

The sheriff’s office found and arrested Pontello the next day.

The child received medical care and support, and the suspect is now facing several charges.

Charges Against Pontello

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree - Engaging in sexual contact with another person through forcible compulsion.

Acting in a Manner Injurious to a Child Under 17 (Two Counts) - Knowingly acting in a way likely to injure the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child.

Rape in the First Degree - Engaging in anal sexual conduct with another person by forcible compulsion.

Luring a Child to Commit a Felony - Attempting to lure or entice a child into committing or becoming involved in a felony-level crime.

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree - Having sexual contact with a child under the age of 11.

Additional charges are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

READ MORE: Devastating Fire Claims Lives On Central New York Farm

“This is a sickening and appalling act committed against an innocent child," Sheriff Tobias Shelley said in a statement. "Thanks to the bravery of the victim, the quick response of the community, and the outstanding work of our detectives, the suspect was swiftly identified and arrested. Let this serve as a clear warning: anyone who harms a child in Onondaga County will be found and brought to justice. We will not rest, and we will not tolerate predators in our communities.”

Anyone who may recognize Ryan Pontello or has information regarding other potential victims is asked to contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-435-3081.

Get our free mobile app