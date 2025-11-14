Get ready, Central New York — the inflatable holiday invasion is back, and this year it’s expanding.

Last December, Camden went all out, with over 40 streets joining the festive takeover, each adopting its own unique theme. From snowmen and nutcrackers to penguins and gingerbread men, the streets transformed into a holiday wonderland of inflatable cheer.

The event, dubbed the Camden Santa’s Inflatable Extravaganza, turned the village into a seasonal destination, stretching from Emmons Circle to the far corners of Camden.

Inflatables Invade Oneida

Behind all that joy was Amy Christmas — yes, that’s really her name — who turned spreading holiday cheer into a community legacy.

Her vision inspired Jenna Boice, who couldn’t help but laugh and smile as they drove through Camden last year. “We thought it was the coolest thing,” Jenna said. “Why does everyone have the same polar bear? It cracked us up and made us all smile. We couldn’t wait to bring it to Oneida this year.”

Now, Oneida is officially joining the fun with the Christmas Cheer Spectacular of 2025. The idea is simple: each street picks a theme or inflatable to display throughout December, spreading cheer and excitement citywide.

Main Street kicked things off, claiming the snowman rubber duck.

Join the Inflatable Holiday Fun

Whether you’re a business owner, resident, or just a fan of holiday silliness, this is the season to deck the streets with inflatable joy.

There’s even a handy Google Doc to track which inflatable will pop up where.

Oneida is ready to make memories, laughs, and maybe even a few wobbly duck sightings, all in the name of Christmas cheer.