Unhealthy Smoky Air Postpones Chris Stapleton Concert in Syracuse

You'll have to wait a little longer to see Chris Stapleton at Lakeview in Syracuse. The concert has been postponed.

Stapleton was scheduled to play at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater on Thursday, June 8. However, the unhealthy smoky air that has settled over New York from the Canadian wildfires for the past several days has canceled the show.

Due to the ongoing air conditions in the greater Syracuse area, Chris Stapleton’s concert scheduled for Thursday, June 8 at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview will be rescheduled to a later date.

All previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date, which is expected to be announced sometime on Friday, June 9.

Read More: 6 Forest Fires in New York as Canadian Wildfire Spreads

Credit - Tim Tanner Credit - Tim Tanner loading...

CNY Cancelations & Closings

The Chris Stapleton concert wasn't the only thing to be canceled. Schools across the region have called off outdoor afterschool activities over health concerns two days in a row. Non-school related sports were also called off.

Syracuse Jazz in the City postponed its first concert. The annual concert series was supposed to kick off on Thursday, June 8. It's been moved to Wednesday, June 14, according to Syracuse.com.

The unhealthy air closed businesses across the state and canceled some adult classes. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse and The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango both shut down for the safety of their animals.

Air Quality Alert

The Air Quality Alert continues until midnight for the entire state. Experts predict things will begin to improve by this weekend.

Exposure to the smoke-filled air can cause short-term health effects, such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease.

The effects have left a nicotine look to the skies all across New York State. Officials are advising residents to stay indoors with the windows closed as much as they can.

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

How to Reduce Exposure

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities or choose less strenuous activities like walking instead of running so you're not breathing as hard.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Move physical activities indoors or reschedule

Stay up to date on weather conditions with the air quality map at AirNow.gov.

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List