Central New York First Responder Devoted 50 Years to Saving Lives
50 years! That's a long time to devote your time to saving lives. That's why this Central New York firefighter is being honored as our First Responder of the week.
Meet Robert Tabor
Robert Tabor devoted 50 years of service to the Poland Volunteer Fire Department. He recently retired as Fire Chief but you'll still find him at the firehouse.
Bob is spending his retirement working on renovating the antique fire truck the department owns.
"He really deserves the recognition for all of the past years he was an active firefighter," said Jessica Jones who nominated Bob for First Responder Friday. "He is a true role model."
Thank you for your 50 years of service, Chief Tabor. May you enjoy your retirement. You've certainly earned it.
Nominate a First Responder
Do you know a first responder who deserves to be recognized for their hard work and dedication?
Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officer, military, rescuer, front-line worker, or any other person first on the scene.
Include their name, a picture, and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.
13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Tornado Rips Through Upstate New York Ski Resort
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
23 CNY School Mascots That Will Have to Change Name
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
13 Worst Places to Live in New York State
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams