Chevy Chase Takes Family on Vacation in New York After Filming in Utica
Chevy Chase enjoyed a late 'Christmas Vacation' after filming scenes in a Christmas movie in Utica, New York.
The National Lampoon actor spent some time exploring New York after shooting his scenes for The Christmas Letter, a film, written by Ilion native Michael Cunningham, that pays homages to the 80s and 90s Christmas movies.
Every year, unemployed copywriter Joe Michaels reads his wealthy friend's annual over-the-top Christmas letter, and feels like a loser. But this year's going to be different.
Chevy & Caley at Utica Restaurant
Chase and his daughter Caley play the general manager and maître d' of a restaurant in the movie. That restaurant backdrop happened to be the historic Fort Schuyler Club in Utica.
Read More: Chevy Chase & His Daughter Shoot Christmas Movie Scenes in Utica
From Filming to Vacation
After the filming, Chevy, Caley, and Chevy's wife Jayni took a mini vacation. The family spent a "Wonderful weekend in Saratoga Springs" at The Adelphi Hotel.
Birthday Cake
It was Caley's birthday and to celebrate The Christmas Letter crew sent a cake wishing her a Happy Birthday.
Birthday Vacation
Not a bad way to spend your birthday weekend. Shooting scenes for a movie before enjoying beautiful Saratoga Springs with your family, including the dog, and eating birthday cake. What more could a girl ask for?
Filming on The Christmas Letter, which also features cameos with Randy Quaid and Brian Doyle-Murray, is wrapping up in Utica this week.
Read More: 2 More Actors Added to The Christmas Letter
There's no word on a release date yet, but it'll probably be out in time for Christmas season.
Rub Elbows With the Stars at 8 Celebrity Owned Businesses in New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
What 19 Iconic Movies Would Look Like If Filmed in CNY
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams