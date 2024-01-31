Chevy Chase Takes Family on Vacation in New York After Filming in Utica

Chevy Chase enjoyed a late 'Christmas Vacation' after filming scenes in a Christmas movie in Utica, New York.

The National Lampoon actor spent some time exploring New York after shooting his scenes for The Christmas Letter, a film, written by Ilion native Michael Cunningham, that pays homages to the 80s and 90s Christmas movies.

Every year, unemployed copywriter Joe Michaels reads his wealthy friend's annual over-the-top Christmas letter, and feels like a loser. But this year's going to be different.

Chevy & Caley at Utica Restaurant

Chase and his daughter Caley play the general manager and maître d' of a restaurant in the movie. That restaurant backdrop happened to be the historic Fort Schuyler Club in Utica.

From Filming to Vacation

After the filming, Chevy, Caley, and Chevy's wife Jayni took a mini vacation. The family spent a "Wonderful weekend in Saratoga Springs" at The Adelphi Hotel.

Birthday Cake

It was Caley's birthday and to celebrate The Christmas Letter crew sent a cake wishing her a Happy Birthday.

Birthday Vacation

Not a bad way to spend your birthday weekend. Shooting scenes for a movie before enjoying beautiful Saratoga Springs with your family, including the dog, and eating birthday cake. What more could a girl ask for?

Filming on The Christmas Letter, which also features cameos with Randy Quaid and Brian Doyle-Murray, is wrapping up in Utica this week.

There's no word on a release date yet, but it'll probably be out in time for Christmas season.

