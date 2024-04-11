Hollywood comes to Upstate New York and the celebrity is no stranger to the area.

Chevy Chase made a trip to the Syracuse area to take in the total solar eclipse with his wife, Jayni, and one of his daughters.

The famous family enjoyed dinner at Pastabilities restaurant in Armory Square Sunday night before catching the eclipse from a cornfield in the town of Van Buren, according to Syracuse.com.

Chevy Chase in Syracuse Credit - Pastabilities Armory Square/Facebook loading...

Chevy Chase Christmas Movie

Chase has been spending quite a bit of time in Upstate New York recently.

The National Lampoon actor spent some time exploring after shooting his scenes for The Christmas Letter, a film, written by Ilion native Michael Cunningham, that pays homages to the 80s and 90s Christmas movies.

The Christmas Letter filming in Utica, The Christmas Letter film, Chevy Chase in Utica Credit - The Christmas Letter/Facebook loading...

Chevy & Caley at Utica Restaurant

Chase and his daughter Caley play the general manager and maître d' of a restaurant in the movie.

That restaurant backdrop happened to be the historic Fort Schuyler Club in Utica.

Credit - The Christmas Letter/Facebook Credit - The Christmas Letter/Facebook loading...

From Filming to Vacation

After the filming, Chevy, Caley, and Chevy's wife Jayni took a mini vacation. The family spent a "Wonderful weekend in Saratoga Springs" at The Adelphi Hotel.

