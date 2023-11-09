Rise N Shine! 3 Celebrities Spotted At Popular Syracuse Diner

There's a diner in New York where Hollywood celebrities seem to be flocking to. And it's not in the Big Apple either. It's in Syracuse.

Three different stars have been seen eating at Rise N Shine recently.

The Cake Boss

The Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro was in town visiting his son, Buddy Valastro Jr. for a family weekend at Syracuse University. He stopped for breakfast at Rise N Shine.

Top-notch service, delicious food, and a perfect start to the day.

For dinner, Valastro spent some time at Rise N Shine’s sister restaurant, La La Lu.

Carmelo & La La Anthony

NBA and former Syracuse Orange star Carmelo Anthony was in town with his son La La for a tour of the campus.

The family also stopped at Rise N Shine for breakfast.

William Fichtner

Actor William Fichtner was recently spotted at the diner too.

He's no stranger to the area. Fichtner lives in L.A. but he grew up in Cheektowaga and tells Spectrum News he loves coming back.

"It's not home. Home is when I'm here in Buffalo. Always was, always will be."

This isn't the first time Fichtner dined at Rise N Shine. He visited the Central New York diner earlier this year.

Stella's Diner

Fichtner was in town for more than just a day. He enjoyed breakfast at Stella's, another popular diner in Syracuse.

The Hollywood star took time to pose for a picture, even high-fiving a few fans.

Really cool guy. Gave Gus and I a high five and told us to have a nice day.

Rise N Shine Diner

From Cotton Candy and S'more pancakes to Cauliflower Breakfast Pizza, Rise and Shine has plenty of unique options for breakfast and brunch.

It's not just the food that's unique either. Try the Kissing Booth Carnival Shake which also has a boozy option, the Brown Sugar Pop Tart Milky Cereal White Russian, or the new New Bathtub Drinks which has a new theme each month.

Let's not forget about Mimosa Mondays.

Photo Credit - Rise & Shine Photo Credit - Rise & Shine loading...

Long Wait, Well Worth It

The diner is so popular it's hard to get a table. There's a long wait but from the reviews, it's a wait well worth it.

Rise N Shine is on Westcott Street and is open from 7 AM to 3 PM Monday through Thursday. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays it's open until 5 PM.

Check out the breakfast options that are more like a work of art.

