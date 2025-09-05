Get ready, cat lovers: The historic Capitol Theatre at 220 W. Dominick Street in Rome is bringing back its annual Cat Video Fest.

When and Where to See Cat Video Fest

This family-friendly event is set for Sunday, September 21st at 2:30PM. It promises a fun-filled afternoon full of furry antics, laughter, and community support for cats in need. The show includes everything from sourced animations and music videos to classic viral favorites, all curated into an 85-minute theater experience you can’t get at home.

How This Event Helps Cats in Need

Presented in partnership with the Humane Society of Rome, Cat Video Fest is more than just a day of the funniest and most creative cat videos from across the internet. Every ticket purchased helps support cats through local animal welfare organizations, making it a chance to laugh and give back at the same time.

This year, the Humane Society of Rome will have adoptable cats on-site, giving visitors the chance to meet their new furry friends in person. They will also be collecting donations of cat litter, food, toys, and other items to help care for the animals they shelter. It’s a perfect opportunity to combine a fun afternoon with a good cause.

In addition to the curated lineup, the Capitol Theatre offers a special segment featuring local cat videos. Central New Yorkers are invited to submit their own short, high-quality clips up to 20 seconds long. To participate, email your video to julie@romecapitol.com with “Cat Video” in the subject line, and be sure to include your cat’s name. Landscape videos are preferred, and the submission deadline is Saturday, September 13th. It’s a great way to see your own feline featured on the big screen.

Ticket Prices and How to Buy

Tickets are available at the door or in advance online. Pricing is $8 for adults, $7 for students and military, $6 for Capitol “Friends,” and $4 for children 12 and under.

