A Big Adirondacks Story Is Heading to Netflix

There’s a new series in the works from Netflix, and it’s pulling straight from one of the biggest recent novels to come out of New York — Liz Moore’s “The God of the Woods.”

The book became a New York Times bestseller and stayed on the list for 38 weeks. It’s one of those slow-burning mystery stories that sticks with you long after you put it down.

And you can star in it.

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What the Story Is About

Set in the Adirondacks during the 1960s and 1970s, the series centers around the wealthy Van Laar family and their summer camp, Camp Emerson. Things take a dark turn when 13-year-old Barbara Van Laar goes missing from the property.

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From there, the story unfolds into a mix of family secrets, old tragedies, and class tension all bubbling up as the search for the missing girl intensifies.

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Big Names Behind the Scenes

The series is being adapted by Liz Moore, along with Liz Hannah, who has worked on projects like “The Girl from Plainville,” “Mindhunter,” and “The Post.”

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On screen, it’s already lining up some recognizable talent — including Kerry Condon as Alice Van Laar, the missing girl’s mother. “Stranger Things” star Maya Hawke will also appear as investigator Judy Luptack.

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Local Casting Call Underway

Casting director Laura Rosenthal’s office is now looking for Adirondack-based actors between the ages of 20 and 69, of all genders, for roles in the series.

The catch? Even though the story is set in the Adirondacks, filming will take place in Beacon, about an hour and a half north of New York City. Production is scheduled to run from June 1 through October 1.

Actors interested in auditioning are asked to email a headshot, resume, and reel (if available) to Sydnie Rathe at srathecasting@gmail.com, confirm availability during filming dates, and list any scheduling conflicts.

According to the casting team, they’re especially interested in performers familiar with the North Country or who can naturally reflect the region’s accent and feel.