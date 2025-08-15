If you’ve been to the Capitol Theatre in Rome, chances are you’ve met Carl. He’s the black-and-white cat who treats the historic theatre like his kingdom. But this week, the Capitol shared some tough news: Carl is missing.

UPDATE AS OF 11:30AM SATURDAY AUGUST 16TH

Carl was found safe behind the theater this morning. Thank you to everyone who helped in the search!

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

Carl the Capitol Cat Goes Missing

The theatre broke the update on Facebook, explaining that Carl hasn’t been seen in days. Normally, he and his feline roommate Jeanine are kept indoors, though Carl’s been known to sneak out now and then. This time, though, he hasn’t returned, and staff are worried. They posted recent photos and asked anyone who spots him near West Dominick Street to reach out.

Community Shares Memories of Carl

The comments section tells you everything you need to know about Carl:

“Oh no, not Carl! He was sitting right next to me during Capitolfest last year” “I stopped by to pick up tickets once and Carl was the first to greet me. He’s such a love bug.”

It might sound a little funny getting this worked up over a cat, but if you know the Capitol, you get it. This isn’t just any building. Opened in 1928, it’s been through booms, closures, and an incredible restoration in the 1980s that saved it from fading away. Today, it’s one of Central New York’s treasures.

READ MORE: Your Dog Will Love This Scenic Erie Canal 5K For A Cause

What’s Being Done to Find Him

For regulars, the cats are as much a part of the Capitol experience as the old-fashioned popcorn machine or the glowing marquee. They make the place feel alive, not just historic. One commenter summed it up perfectly:

“Carl isn’t just a theatre cat. He’s family.”

Right now, staff and friends of the Capitol are putting up flyers, checking in with neighbors, and posting in lost-and-found groups, hoping for good news. And if you’re nearby, maybe keep an eye out for a friendly tuxedo cat who’s used to basking in the spotlight. The Capitol isn’t the same without Carl curled up somewhere, quietly stealing the show.

Every Apple Grown Here In New York State (And When To Pick Them) When you think of New York, you probably think of the "Big Apple," but the state itself is a true apple paradise. With nearly 700 growers from the shores of Lake Ontario to the beautiful Hudson Valley, there's a perfect apple for everyone.

This comprehensive A-Z guide will help you discover the many delicious varieties you can find at local orchards and farm stands.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler