Mafia Steps Up To Help Cancer Survivor Pushed Down Stairs At Bills Game

A cancer survivor attended her first NFL game and it was an experience to remember. But for all the wrong reasons.

Mia DeCamilla is eight years old. Two years ago, she was diagnosed with cancer of the liver. She's had months of chemo and a 12-hour surgery.

To celebrate beating cancer, Mia's family took her to her first NFL game at Orchard Park in Buffalo to watch her San Francisco 49ers take on the Bills in Sunday night action.

Sadly, the family had to leave early because they say a drunk Bills fan pushed Mia down the stairs. "I hope the asshole who thought it was cool to push a kid that stood in the cold with her cancer free sign was so worth the win," the family shared on Facebook.

Bills Player Steps Up

Buffalo Bill Anthony Brown has both stepped up to help make things right.

Brown is hoping to get in contact with Mia's family to get her some gear and "have her on the Cracker of the Year Awards show."

Notes of Encouragement

Bills Mafia co-founder Del Reid is asking fans to send notes of encouragement and donate to her GoFundMe to help with her ongoing cancer journey.

"We all know one bad apple can ruin the bunch. Let's show Mia that her experience is NOT what #BillsMafia is about."

Over $20,000 has been raised so far.

Mia DeCamilla

c/o Hope Rises

PO Box 24

E. Amherst, NY 14051

Do Better

What's wrong with people?

There's no need to be so mean no matter what team you're rooting for or how drunk you are.

Do better!

