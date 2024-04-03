Out of Control Campfire Burns 32 Acres in New York

A campfire got out of control and burned 32 acres in New York.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Monroe Fire Department requested Forest Ranger assistance with a wildfire that had spread from private to State land.

A perimeter line was created around the 32-acre fire to get it under control.

Rangers determined the cause was a campfire that had grown out of control. That's why it's so important to keep a close eye on any fire you have and never leave it unattended. Always make sure it's completely out before walking away.

A brush ban is in effect in New York until May 14 to help prevent wildfires and protect communities. Campfires are fine IF you do it safely.

Prescribed Fires

Forest Rangers have been busy conducting prescribed burns on DEC-managed land in different areas and will continue until early May. It's all part of an effort to improve habitat for lands and wildlife.

“Prescribed fires are an important land management tool used to achieve specific ecological goals,” said Commissioner Basil Seggos.

Prescribed fires help reduce larger wildfires by eliminating the buildup of wood, timber litter, and other hazards that fuel the fire.

Cicero Swamp Fire

One of those prescribed fires just burned 30 acres in the Cicero Swamp Wildlife Management Area.

Another is scheduled for the Three Rivers Wildlife Management Area in the Town of Lysander.

