There are rules about camping on State land. Just ask one camper who is facing several fines for illegally pitching not one, but two tents in Upstate New York.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers were called to Tupper Lake in Franklin County for two illegal camps on state land - one at Underwood Bridge and another at Big Tupper Lake.

Rangers Evict Illegal Camper

It took three Rangers to evict the camper who had set up a makeshift tent using a couple of large tarps and a stick to hold it up in the middle. The primitive structure was big enough for a few folding chairs and some clothes.

Primitive Camping Permitted

Primitive camping is allowed in New York State. Campsites must be at least 150 feet from the nearest road, trail, or body of water. However, campers spending more than three nights or in groups of more than ten people do need a permit.

From the looks of things, this camp has been set up for longer than three days.

10 Tickets

The camper was given 10 tickets including camping for four or more nights without a permit, storing personal property on State land, cutting down trees, leaving rubbish, and leaving a fire unattended.

Each ticket carries a maximum fine of $250. That could add up to a pretty hefty camping price tag.

