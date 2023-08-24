Is This Yours? Mysterious Camper Catches Fire in Upstate New York

This burnt camper has left us with so many questions.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has certainly received some strange calls over the years. From dumb hunters to unlucky injured eagles, they've seen and handled it all.

But it isn't every day they get a call for something as crazy as this.

Not-So-Cozy Camper

DEC Forest Ranger Jacob Skudlarek was recently sent to Bucktooth State Forest in Cattaraugus County after someone reported a fire. However, this wasn't just any fire. Someone's camper was completely up in flames.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

It was certainly a site to see when the ranger pulled up. Not only did the camper catch fire, but it was completely burnt to a crisp. All that was left was a metal frame and a whole bunch of unanswered questions.

The first being, whose camper even is this?

Camper Questions

The NYS Forest Rangers haven't released any additional information as to whether the fire was intentional or accidental. What we do know is that the DEC's Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigations and Cattaraugus Sheriff's Office are working together on the case. It's been labeled as an "arson investigation".

sshepard from Getty Images Signature sshepard from Getty Images Signature loading...

Who would go out of their way to burn another persons camper? And if they have no idea who the camper belongs to, how did it get to Bucktooth State Forest in the first place?

Read More: 2 Hikers Saved from Being "Hunted Like in Predator" in Upstate NY

So many questions, with so little answers. We will keep you updated with what they find on both our website and station app.

