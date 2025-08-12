Eight hundred pounds of butter have arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, New York, and you know what that means - it’s officially butter sculpture season!

One of the Fair’s most anticipated and closely guarded traditions, the American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture is now in the works for its 57th year.

Credit - American Dairy Association North East Credit - American Dairy Association North East loading...

Master Sculptor for 22 Years

Behind the scenes, master sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who have crafted every single buttery masterpiece for the past 22 years, are busy turning blocks of butter into an intricate work of art.

It’s a process that takes about 11 days onsite, with each careful cut bringing the sculpture closer to its grand debut.

READ MORE: 6 New Attractions Coming to NYS Fair

“This annual butter sculpture is more than a fair tradition—it’s a tribute to roughly 2,800 hardworking dairy farmers across New York State,” says John Chrisman, CEO of American Dairy Association North East. “They work every day to produce high-quality, nutritious milk and dairy products. Through this sculpture, we honor their contributions to our state’s economy, communities, and agricultural heritage.”

Credit - American Dairy Association North East Credit - American Dairy Association North East loading...

Not Suitable for Sale

The butter comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia, New York, and while it’s not suitable for retail sale, it’s perfect for sculpting.

After its 13-day run at The Fair, the butter makes one more transformation, recycled into renewable energy at Noblehurst Farms in Pavilion, New York.

READ MORE: Watch the New York State Fair Butter Sculpture Get Recycled into Energy

Over the past decade, Noblehurst has recycled four tons of Fair butter, keeping it out of landfills and creating enough energy to power a home for a month.

TSM TSM loading...

Unveiling Streamed Live

The unveiling will be streamed live on the American Dairy Association North East’s Facebook page, just in time for opening day.

While we all wait to see what this year’s blocks of butter will be transformed into, let’s take a stroll down memory lane and revisit some of the incredible butter sculptures from years past.

New York State Fair Butter Sculptures Through the Years Take a look at the Butter Sculptures over the years at the New York State Fair. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

New York State Fair Concerts

The Fair kicks off Wednesday, August 20, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 1.

Every concert and attraction is included in the price of admission, so you can enjoy it all without spending a penny extra once you’re through the gate.

Every Concert Coming to NYS Fair in 2025 Dozens of national acts perform each year for free at the New York State Fair. See the line up, so far, for 2025. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Admission & Parking Prices

Tickets for the New York State Fair are now on sale, in advance or at the gate.

Admission: Tickets are $8 each. Anyone 65 years old and older, as well as children 12 years old and under, can enter for free.

Frequent Fairgoer: Tickets are available for $25, but must be purchased online. This allows you to enter The Fair once a day, every day.

Parking: $12 per vehicle in any of the Fair’s public lots.

Tickets purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

MarkTantrum/Think Stock MarkTantrum/Think Stock loading...

Trams & Shuttles

Trams will run continuously, stopping at 10 stops from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.

Dedicated ADA shuttle runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10, to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building will also run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM each day.

READ MORE: Popular NYS Fairgrounds Restaurant Shuts Down For Good

Midway

Wade Shows is bringing over 50 exciting rides to the Midway this year.

The Midway will be open from 11 AM to 11 PM daily, except on Labor Day, Monday, September 1, when it will close at 9 PM.

Unlimited Wristbands: Grab your tickets by August 20 at noon and pay $30. After August 20, prices go up to $37 on weekdays and $47 on weekends.

Mega Pass - Ride all day, every day of the fair for $97 ($101.20 with fees) through August 20.

Get our free mobile app

Alternatively, you can purchase individual tickets—please note that each ride requires a different number of tickets to board.

8 credits for $12

28 credits for $35

50 credits for $50