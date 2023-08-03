Enormous 14-Foot Burmese Python Discovered in New York Garage

Here's something you don't see every day. A massive 14-foot Burmese Python was found living in a New York garage.

A homeowner in Nassau County called the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to turn in the python. When officers arrived they found the snake living in a five-foot glass terrarium inside the garage.

I don't know about you but I get the creeps just looking at the picture. That thing is HUGE!

Python Finds New Home

Environmental Conservation Officers scrambled to find an appropriate home for the enormous python. Luckily they were successful.

The following day the python was removed from the garage and taken to Connecticut where it will be sent to a licensed facility in Massachusetts.

Burmese pythons are classified as an animal dangerous to health or welfare and require a special license from New York State to possess.

The homeowner was ticketed for illegal possession of dangerous wildlife. Thankfully the person was smart enough to call and have it removed safely.

"Rattled" Service Workers

This wasn't the first snake Environmental Conservation Officers had to remove.

A group of utility workers doing maintenance at a cell tower discovered the 40-inch timber rattlesnake inside the door of one of the tower's electrical boxes and called for help.

The rattlesnake was safely moved with snake tongs and returned to the wild.

While rarely seen, timber rattlesnakes are venomous pit vipers native to New York State and considered a threatened species protected by law.

