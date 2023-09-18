Touchdown in Love: Buffalo Bills Fans Tie the Knot at Highmark Stadium

Forget going to the chapel. Two Buffalo Bills fans went to Highmark Stadium to get married.

Gregory and Erin Pepper met on a dating site, bonding over their love for all things Buffalo Bills. Four years later the couple decided to tie the knot in the perfect location; at the home of their favorite football team.

Mr. & Mrs Pepper

Vows were exchanged in the parking lot before the home opener on Sunday, September 17, according to WKBW.

The happy couple was surrounded by friends and family who traveled from all over the country to attend the special wedding.

Good Luck Wedding

The couple hoped their wedding was good luck for the Bills home opener. And it worked. Buffalo beat the L.A. Raiders 38-10.

Married at Highmark

You can get married at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo and have your wedding photos right on the field.

The wedding ceremony is outdoors, in covered heated club seats. The wedding photos are on the field and there are several options throughout the stadium for a one-of-a-kind reception, with multiple bars and amazing views of the field. The bride and groom even get a personalized football.

Get more details on everything available for the ultimate Buffalo Bills-themed wedding.

Not getting married? Have a private party that includes stadium tours. Learn more at Buffalobills.com/events.

