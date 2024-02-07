A member of the Buffalo Bills Mafia may be going to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas even if her team isn't. She just has a few more Wheel of Fortune puzzles to solve.

Jill Prince, of Allegany, New York is a third-grade teacher at Allegany-Limestone Elementary. The Bills fan was chosen to take part in the game show “NFL Superfan Tournament.”

Prince competed against other NFL fans on the show on Tuesday, February 6 and she ended up making it to the bonus round. Can you guess the phrase she had?

Credit - Wheel of Fortune/YouTube Credit - Wheel of Fortune/YouTube loading...

Bonus Round Win

Prince knew the bonus round phrase was Catch Me If You Can and won over $65,000 in cash and prizes, including a $40,000 bonus round prize. She also won a trip to Portugal and another one to Spain that she plans to take her kids on.

And she's not done yet.

The teacher returns on Friday for the NFL Superfan Tournament finals. Not only will she have the chance to win more money, but there's also a grand prize of a VIP experience at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas up for grabs.

The money Jill has already won will be used towards getting her master's degree.

Good luck on Friday Jill.

