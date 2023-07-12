Local Horse Trail Ranked as One of the Best in New York State
If you want to go horseback riding this year, you don't have to look too far for the best spot in New York State.
There's no better trail to bring your horse on than the Brookfield Trail system in Madison County. With over 100-miles of multi-use trails, you and your horse could spend hours exploring the beauty of rural Central New York. The trails are carefully maintained every year, primarily for horseback and carriage riding.
The trails span across three different state forests... including Charles E. Baker, Beaver Creek, and Brookfield Railroad. The Moscow Hill Assembly Area is also located on the trail system, along with the camping area nearby, and can hold up to 150 horses in covered tie stalls.
The best part about the campsites is that they are free. They're available on a first come-first save basis. Along with the campsites is an accessible mounting platform for those with disabilities, a pavilion, water well, and port-a-johns.
Though the trails aren't open year-round, there's still tons of time to enjoy them during the summer. Anyone can access the trail system by horse between May and October. You'll just need to bring a negative Coggins certificate for each horse. If you're out-of-state, you'll also need a 30-day health certificate as well.
If you're looking to schedule an organized trail ride or any other event on the trail, you will need to have a permit to do so. Those can be picked up from the DEC's office in Sherburne for a minor fee.
Get more information on the Brookfield Trail System by visiting their website.