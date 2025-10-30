This Veterans Day, Broadway Utica has special plans for you.

On November 11th and 12th, A Christmas Story, The Musical will take the stage at The Stanley Theatre. This year the community will have the chance to give back to real-life heroes.

How You Can Help Local Veterans

Partnering with the Utica Center for Development, Broadway Utica is asking everyone attending the show to bring small stocking stuffer, style donations to support local veterans this holiday season. Think socks, gloves, toiletries, snacks, gift cards anything simple, useful, and from the heart. These items will be packaged into holiday care gifts to be hand-delivered to veterans living right here in the Mohawk Valley.

Suggested Donation Items

Here’s what they’re hoping to collect:

Socks, gloves, hats, scarves

Toiletries (toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soap)

Non-perishable snacks

Notebooks, pens, stationery

Gift cards (grocery, gas, coffee shops — even $5 goes a long way)

Why Broadway Utica Is Doing This

Broadway Utica Executive Director Danielle Padula says this effort is about far more than just what’s happening on stage.

“We are so much more than a presenter of world-class touring Broadway shows,” Padula said. “By tying in our Youth Ambassadors through this initiative, we’re teaching them the power of giving back and showing them what it means to make an impact… this is our chance to show how welcoming and generous our community truly is — especially as we honor our local veterans during the holiday season.”

A Christmas Story’s Special Role in Utica

With A Christmas Story spending nearly two weeks in Utica while preparing to launch its national tour, this is also a chance to show the cast and crew what makes this city special.

