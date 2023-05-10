Day of Fun Turns Tragic, Upstate NY College Student Drowns Bridge Jumping

It was a beyond terrifying call that came into the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. They recently sent an entire team of Forest Rangers and Police Officers (ECOs) to help search for a missing college student in Potsdam.

The 22-year-old from Clarkson University, who will not be named, was out swimming in Norwood Lake with a group of friends. While there, the student allegedly jumped off a bridge into the water, but was swept away by the strong currents.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

Potsdam Fire Department arrived first, setting up a staging area to find the missing student. They were later joined by the DEC Rangers, ECO's, New York State Police dive teams, Potsdam Police, St. Lawrence County Sheriff's, and five other local fire departments in the search.

It wasn't until the next day the rescue teams found any results. But they weren't what they hoped.

NYSP Recover Missing Body

By the time they found the body, it was far too late. A member of the NYSP dive team found the 22-year-old's body a short distance below the dam. It was then pulled from the water and taken for further examination.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

Authorities and other resources were cleared out by 4:30pm.

Regardless of how exciting cliff or bridge jumping may be, you also need to be aware of how dangerous it is too. Not only do you risk significant injury falling from a far distance into the water, but it's the water itself that can also be uncertain.

