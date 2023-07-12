Boy Struck by Boat Propeller After Falling Off Tube in Upstate New York

A tubing trip turned tragic in Upstate New York.

A 12-year-old child from Philadelphia was tubing on Raquette Lake in Long Lake while on vacation for the July 4th holiday with his family. The boy lost his grip on the tow rope and fell into the water.

The driver of the boat circled around to pick up the boy, but he couldn't be seen in the water. The boat propeller ended up running over the child's leg, causing a significant injury.

The boy was pulled from the water and taken to the dock of the camp the family was staying at, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Witnesses heard the screams, applied a tourniquet, and transported the subject to the town dock where they were met by Raquette Lake Fire and Ambulance Service.

The boy was flown to the hospital by Herkimer County Life Flight. The New York State Police are continuing to investigate.

"Last we heard, the boy was doing ok," said Jeremy Lopata, who was at the dock just after the accident.

Hamilton County Drowning

Four Forest Rangers were called to Cedar River Flow for a report of a possible drowning.

The body of a 78-year-old was recovered from Indian Lake along with the canoe.

Stay Safe on Water

Stay safe on the water this summer. If you're planning to canoe or kayak, never go out alone. It's always better to enjoy a day on the lake with someone else. It's not only more fun but it's safer too.

