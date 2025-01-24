New York Home to New Ivy Leaguer

Move over Harvard. Step aside Yale. There's a new Ivy Leaguer from New York State in town.

Forbes magazine has named 10 “public New Ivies." Most are well known schools like the University of Michigan and Georgia Tech. But there's a lesser known place that's starting to make a name for itself - Binghamton University.

The Southern Tier school is being recognized for producing the “hardest working, high achievers that employers crave.”

Affordable Tuition

Binghamton University may not have a football team that gets national attention but it does have affordable tuition with "one of the most vibrant research programs in the nation."

Tuition rates run a little over 30 grand a year and that includes meals and housing. A lot cheaper than the $90,000 a year price tag at Syracuse University.

That's why The Princeton Review ranked it among the top best value public schools in the country.

Graduate Salaries

Binghamton University graduates go on to make a pretty good living too. The median salary is around $130,00 within 10 years of graduating. Not a bad chunk of change that makes it a lot easier to pay off any student loans a lot faster.

It's not as easy to get into the school as it use to be though. The competition is heating up. Over the past 10 years applications have almost doubled. The acceptance rate has gone from 43% down to 38%.

