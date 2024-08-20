Billionaire’s $180 Million Yacht Making Waves in Upstate New York

Now that's a boat!

It's actually the DreAMBoat and it's been making waves all summer as it sails the St Lawrence River.

The massive yacht is worth $180 million and is one of the biggest privately owned boats seen in the Thousand Islands

DreAMBoat

The DreAMBoat is owned by the billionaire entrepreneur, Arthur Blank, who is the founder of Home Depot and the owner of the NFL team Atlanta Falcons.

The beauty was built in the Netherlands and set sail for the first time in 2019. It's big enough for 23 guests in 11 cabins. There are 16 additional rooms for the 33 crew members working onboard.

The yacht features a custom interior with a swimming pool and a jacuzzi on the sun deck.

Costly to Run

The DreAMBoat is was named to include Arthur Blank's initials. It costs $16 million to run every year but when you have a net worth of $6.2 billion, what's 16 million right?!

Thousand Island Yachts

This isn't the first time a beautiful yacht has been seen sailing through Central and Upstate New York. The New Secret, a $24 million boat was also seen in the Thousand Islands and the Andiamo sails through Sylvan Beach every summer on its way to Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

Inside Staggering $24 Million New Secret Yacht Seen in Thousand Islands See inside the jaw-dropping $24 million Yacht called the 'New Secret' seen sailing around the Thousand Islands. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams